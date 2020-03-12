All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

3365 Keystone Avenue

3365 Keystone Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

3365 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner Walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to the 10 and 405 freeways. Quiet Street! Safe neighborhood.
Tenant Pays All Utilities. Lower Level 1 Bed and 1 Bath Apartment in a great location! Hardwood Laminate Floors Through Out, Ceiling Fan in the Dining Area and Bedroom. Kitchen has white cabinetry with white tiled countertops. Stainless Steel Double Basin Sink. Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Cook Top, Wall Oven. Plenty of Closet Space. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to the 10 and 405 freeways. Quiet Street! Safe neighborhood. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-Rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot. The photos are a representation of a similar.

Amenities: Wall A/C Unit, Hardwood Laminate Throughout.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Cook Top, Wall Oven, Ceiling Fan.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/143/

IT490616 - IT49SM143

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3365 Keystone Avenue have any available units?
3365 Keystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3365 Keystone Avenue have?
Some of 3365 Keystone Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3365 Keystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3365 Keystone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 Keystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3365 Keystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3365 Keystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3365 Keystone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3365 Keystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3365 Keystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 Keystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3365 Keystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3365 Keystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3365 Keystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 Keystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3365 Keystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
