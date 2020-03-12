3365 Keystone Avenue

Amenities

13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner Walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to the 10 and 405 freeways. Quiet Street! Safe neighborhood.

Tenant Pays All Utilities. Lower Level 1 Bed and 1 Bath Apartment in a great location! Hardwood Laminate Floors Through Out, Ceiling Fan in the Dining Area and Bedroom. Kitchen has white cabinetry with white tiled countertops. Stainless Steel Double Basin Sink. Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Cook Top, Wall Oven. Plenty of Closet Space. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to the 10 and 405 freeways. Quiet Street! Safe neighborhood. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-Rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot. The photos are a representation of a similar.



Amenities: Wall A/C Unit, Hardwood Laminate Throughout.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Cook Top, Wall Oven, Ceiling Fan.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot

