3345 Canfield Ave Unit: 210
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3345 Canfield Ave Unit: 210

3345 South Canfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3345 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
UNIT IS ON THE SOUTH SIDE PARKING AREA), GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER 2-STORY UNIT W/ HIGH CEILINGS, STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, A/C, REGLAZED TUB, CUSTOM PAINT, POOL, LAUNDRY FACILITY, CATS ONLY FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER CAT.

Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. SIMPLY ENTER UNIT TO VIEW, UNLOCKED AND ON THE FRONT STREET LEFT OF THE GARAGE GATE.

SECURITY DEPOSIT REDUCED IN HALF ON APPROVE CREDIT. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

