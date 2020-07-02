3345 Canfield Ave Unit: 210

Amenities
UNIT IS ON THE SOUTH SIDE PARKING AREA), GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER 2-STORY UNIT W/ HIGH CEILINGS, STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, A/C, REGLAZED TUB, CUSTOM PAINT, POOL, LAUNDRY FACILITY, CATS ONLY FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER CAT.
Open House No Appointment Necessary, Mon-Fri 9am-6pm & Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. SIMPLY ENTER UNIT TO VIEW, UNLOCKED AND ON THE FRONT STREET LEFT OF THE GARAGE GATE.
SECURITY DEPOSIT REDUCED IN HALF ON APPROVE CREDIT. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)
Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.