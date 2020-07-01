3319 Lowry Road

Amenities

Move into this ultra chic historic home, nestled in prime Los Feliz, North of the Boulevard and walking distance from Los Feliz Village. For those seeking a sanctuary, 3319 Lowry provides full privacy the moment you enter the front courtyard surrounded by perfectly manicured hedges all the way to the entertainer's backyard featuring a large POOL. This gorgeous home boasts dark wood floors throughout the home with 3Beds + 3Baths. A beautiful spiral staircase with wainscoting panels welcomes you upon entering the home. Large living room has centered gas fireplace with large windows allowing in lots of natural light overlooking a fountain in the front courtyard, all tastefully uplit at night to create a serene ambiance. Off the vintage style kitchen featuring an authentic O'Keefe and Merritt stove is a breakfast room, that leads to a formal dining room (can be used as a den). Upstairs are two large en-suite master bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and laundry chute. The main level bedroom is versatile and can be used as an office or guest room, and has direct access to the backyard. Lastly, enjoy your very own private oasis with a large pool, poolside lounging area and an 8 seat table for al fresco dining. Your new home in Los Feliz is walking distance from Hillhurst Ave and Vermont Ave and only minutes away from Griffith Park, Greek Theatre, Fanklin Village, The Americana, Hollywood, DTLA and so much more!