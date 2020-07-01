All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3319 Lowry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3319 Lowry Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3319 Lowry Road

3319 Lowry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3319 Lowry Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
media room
Move into this ultra chic historic home, nestled in prime Los Feliz, North of the Boulevard and walking distance from Los Feliz Village. For those seeking a sanctuary, 3319 Lowry provides full privacy the moment you enter the front courtyard surrounded by perfectly manicured hedges all the way to the entertainer's backyard featuring a large POOL. This gorgeous home boasts dark wood floors throughout the home with 3Beds + 3Baths. A beautiful spiral staircase with wainscoting panels welcomes you upon entering the home. Large living room has centered gas fireplace with large windows allowing in lots of natural light overlooking a fountain in the front courtyard, all tastefully uplit at night to create a serene ambiance. Off the vintage style kitchen featuring an authentic O'Keefe and Merritt stove is a breakfast room, that leads to a formal dining room (can be used as a den). Upstairs are two large en-suite master bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and laundry chute. The main level bedroom is versatile and can be used as an office or guest room, and has direct access to the backyard. Lastly, enjoy your very own private oasis with a large pool, poolside lounging area and an 8 seat table for al fresco dining. Your new home in Los Feliz is walking distance from Hillhurst Ave and Vermont Ave and only minutes away from Griffith Park, Greek Theatre, Fanklin Village, The Americana, Hollywood, DTLA and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Lowry Road have any available units?
3319 Lowry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 Lowry Road have?
Some of 3319 Lowry Road's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Lowry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Lowry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Lowry Road pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Lowry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3319 Lowry Road offer parking?
No, 3319 Lowry Road does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Lowry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Lowry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Lowry Road have a pool?
Yes, 3319 Lowry Road has a pool.
Does 3319 Lowry Road have accessible units?
No, 3319 Lowry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Lowry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Lowry Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College