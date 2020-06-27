3307 FLOYD Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Stylish Hollywood Hills Pool Retreat offers a sun-filled open concept living room, dining area, kitchen and cozy wood-burning fireside lounge with hardwood and Terrazo floors. The newer kitchen is a brilliant design of contemporary taste with stainless steel appliances, wood/glass cabinetry, quartzite countertops and Grey Flannel limestone tile floor. Main-level includes 2 Bedrooms that are bright and airy with wall-to-wall closets and original built-ins, spacious full bath and washer/dryer area. BONUS detached lower-level guest-room/office with full bathroom plus generous storage space (200 sq ft converted garage not included in MLS square footage) . The back of the property is a private haven perfect for entertaining with a large turquoise pool, surrounded by stone decking, patios, landscaped hillside and pepper trees. Upgraded with new roof, copper plumbing, tankless water heater, water filtration and HVAC. Off-street driveway parking. Close to studios, shopping, dining!