3307 FLOYD Terrace
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

3307 FLOYD Terrace

3307 Floyd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Floyd Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stylish Hollywood Hills Pool Retreat offers a sun-filled open concept living room, dining area, kitchen and cozy wood-burning fireside lounge with hardwood and Terrazo floors. The newer kitchen is a brilliant design of contemporary taste with stainless steel appliances, wood/glass cabinetry, quartzite countertops and Grey Flannel limestone tile floor. Main-level includes 2 Bedrooms that are bright and airy with wall-to-wall closets and original built-ins, spacious full bath and washer/dryer area. BONUS detached lower-level guest-room/office with full bathroom plus generous storage space (200 sq ft converted garage not included in MLS square footage) . The back of the property is a private haven perfect for entertaining with a large turquoise pool, surrounded by stone decking, patios, landscaped hillside and pepper trees. Upgraded with new roof, copper plumbing, tankless water heater, water filtration and HVAC. Off-street driveway parking. Close to studios, shopping, dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 FLOYD Terrace have any available units?
3307 FLOYD Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 FLOYD Terrace have?
Some of 3307 FLOYD Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 FLOYD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3307 FLOYD Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 FLOYD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3307 FLOYD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3307 FLOYD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3307 FLOYD Terrace offers parking.
Does 3307 FLOYD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 FLOYD Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 FLOYD Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3307 FLOYD Terrace has a pool.
Does 3307 FLOYD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3307 FLOYD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 FLOYD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 FLOYD Terrace has units with dishwashers.
