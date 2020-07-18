3305 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Must See -------->NICE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH <------------ - This fabulous property is in close proximity to the 10 FWY, bus and subway lines, USC, Downtown LA, Culver City, Mid Wilshire and more. The unit is a part of a duplex (a house with 2 units, only 1 unit is for rent) in the historic area of Jefferson Park, featuring a separate kitchen, split bedrooms, and a private laundry room. The kitchen is upgraded with marble counter-tops and equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and a stove. Private laundry room is attached to the kitchen and includes a washer (no dryer). There is plenty of storage space , including 2 walk-in closets and closet space in the living room. This unit includes use of a front yard of the house with space for a BBQ grill or patio furniture. No Parking, street parking only. The property is well maintained. Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed. Pet deposit $500. Approval process: All occupants over 18 years old must apply, employment or income verification, rental verification, and a background check. Income requirement is at least 3 times monthly rent combined gross monthly income.Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, cable and internet.



Please Contact 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management by call or text 818-296-8822



