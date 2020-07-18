All apartments in Los Angeles
3305 27th St

3305 West 27th Street · (866) 880-8803
Location

3305 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3305 27th St · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Must See -------->NICE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH <------------ - This fabulous property is in close proximity to the 10 FWY, bus and subway lines, USC, Downtown LA, Culver City, Mid Wilshire and more. The unit is a part of a duplex (a house with 2 units, only 1 unit is for rent) in the historic area of Jefferson Park, featuring a separate kitchen, split bedrooms, and a private laundry room. The kitchen is upgraded with marble counter-tops and equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and a stove. Private laundry room is attached to the kitchen and includes a washer (no dryer). There is plenty of storage space , including 2 walk-in closets and closet space in the living room. This unit includes use of a front yard of the house with space for a BBQ grill or patio furniture. No Parking, street parking only. The property is well maintained. Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed. Pet deposit $500. Approval process: All occupants over 18 years old must apply, employment or income verification, rental verification, and a background check. Income requirement is at least 3 times monthly rent combined gross monthly income.Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, cable and internet.

Please Contact 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management by call or text 818-296-8822

(RLNE5909996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 27th St have any available units?
3305 27th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 27th St have?
Some of 3305 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
3305 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 3305 27th St offer parking?
No, 3305 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 3305 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 27th St have a pool?
No, 3305 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 3305 27th St have accessible units?
No, 3305 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
