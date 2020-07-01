All apartments in Los Angeles
3284 Barham Boulevard

3284 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3284 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning designer condo with a great floor plan in newer building with only 14 units. Rear facing, one level with over 1300 sq. ft. of living space. Beautifully remodeled, large open living & dining rooms with fireplace & two patios. Granite kitchen, new cabinets & built-in appliances including wine fridge & bar area. Large master has private bath, walk-in closet, custom window treatments. Indoor laundry room off kitchen, newer double pane windows & doors. 2 side by side parking spaces for easy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3284 Barham Boulevard have any available units?
3284 Barham Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3284 Barham Boulevard have?
Some of 3284 Barham Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3284 Barham Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3284 Barham Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3284 Barham Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3284 Barham Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3284 Barham Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3284 Barham Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3284 Barham Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3284 Barham Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3284 Barham Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3284 Barham Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3284 Barham Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3284 Barham Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3284 Barham Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3284 Barham Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

