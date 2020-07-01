3284 Barham Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning designer condo with a great floor plan in newer building with only 14 units. Rear facing, one level with over 1300 sq. ft. of living space. Beautifully remodeled, large open living & dining rooms with fireplace & two patios. Granite kitchen, new cabinets & built-in appliances including wine fridge & bar area. Large master has private bath, walk-in closet, custom window treatments. Indoor laundry room off kitchen, newer double pane windows & doors. 2 side by side parking spaces for easy access.