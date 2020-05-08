3262 INGLEDALE Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Light and airy 3bed/2bath home for lease in Atwater Village! Follow the lush, multi-tiered garden to the front entry. Once inside, you'll find a beautiful stone fireplace with a large mantel perfect for showcasing photos or decorations, which leads into a spacious, open-concept living area with lots of natural light. The open kitchen and family room has plentiful storage space, a peninsula ideal for family meals & entertaining, and flows outside to the lovely backyard space. Two bedrooms off the front hallway share a bathroom while the master has it's own bathroom. A designated laundry room, updated flooring + Venetian blinds throughout the home. Continue to the backyard, a peaceful oasis with two covered patios + a stone pathway through a professionally landscaped garden. Home has a large, above-street driveway with gated carport/backyard. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood but still within a short distance of bustling Glendale Blvd.