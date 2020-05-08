All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3262 INGLEDALE Terrace
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

3262 INGLEDALE Terrace

3262 Ingledale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3262 Ingledale Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Light and airy 3bed/2bath home for lease in Atwater Village! Follow the lush, multi-tiered garden to the front entry. Once inside, you'll find a beautiful stone fireplace with a large mantel perfect for showcasing photos or decorations, which leads into a spacious, open-concept living area with lots of natural light. The open kitchen and family room has plentiful storage space, a peninsula ideal for family meals & entertaining, and flows outside to the lovely backyard space. Two bedrooms off the front hallway share a bathroom while the master has it's own bathroom. A designated laundry room, updated flooring + Venetian blinds throughout the home. Continue to the backyard, a peaceful oasis with two covered patios + a stone pathway through a professionally landscaped garden. Home has a large, above-street driveway with gated carport/backyard. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood but still within a short distance of bustling Glendale Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace have any available units?
3262 INGLEDALE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace have?
Some of 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3262 INGLEDALE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace offers parking.
Does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace have a pool?
No, 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3262 INGLEDALE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College