Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:07 AM

3261 Military Ave

3261 Military Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3261 Military Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3BD / 2BA PALMS HOME WITH BACKYARD AND PATIO

Available EITHER furnished OR unfurnished! Lease lengths 3-12 months! (Inquire for pricing on short term leases)

Do you like checking off boxes! Well, we do too! That's why you're in luck with this one! Where shall we even begin?

How about with the location? With easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways, it's got convenience in spades. Bam, check that off.

What about the interior? Stunning. Hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous lighting, white brick fireplace, crown molding, central heat and A/C, and fresh modern furnishings. Bam, another thing checked off.

Let's talk about the exterior too! The landscaping is perfection. The backyard is private. The TWO outside patios will give you sunbathing space for days. Bam, your list is almost done.

But wait, there's EVEN MORE. The home comes with 2-car driveway parking. Check. There's a washer/dryer right in your own home. Check. Your furry friends will be considered with a pet deposit. CHECK. And you get a free gardener. Bam. CHECKMATE.

And there you have it. You're done. Your list is complete. You've found your next dream home!

But why take OUR word for it? Come see for yourself!

FEATURES 3BD/2BA

1111 Sq ft

Great Location!

Washer/dryer in home

Stove and fridge included

Hardwood floors throughout

Central heat and A/C

Front and back yards plus front and side patios

2 parking spaces in the driveway

Gardener included!

DETAILS Available NOW!

3-12 month leases available (inquire about pricing for short term leases)

Security deposit = 2 month's rent

Pets condsidered with pet deposit

Tenant to pay for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 Military Ave have any available units?
3261 Military Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3261 Military Ave have?
Some of 3261 Military Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 Military Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Military Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Military Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3261 Military Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3261 Military Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3261 Military Ave offers parking.
Does 3261 Military Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3261 Military Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Military Ave have a pool?
No, 3261 Military Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3261 Military Ave have accessible units?
No, 3261 Military Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Military Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3261 Military Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

