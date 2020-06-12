3261 Military Ave

Amenities
GORGEOUS 3BD / 2BA PALMS HOME WITH BACKYARD AND PATIO
Available EITHER furnished OR unfurnished! Lease lengths 3-12 months! (Inquire for pricing on short term leases)
Do you like checking off boxes! Well, we do too! That's why you're in luck with this one! Where shall we even begin?
How about with the location? With easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways, it's got convenience in spades. Bam, check that off.
What about the interior? Stunning. Hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous lighting, white brick fireplace, crown molding, central heat and A/C, and fresh modern furnishings. Bam, another thing checked off.
Let's talk about the exterior too! The landscaping is perfection. The backyard is private. The TWO outside patios will give you sunbathing space for days. Bam, your list is almost done.
But wait, there's EVEN MORE. The home comes with 2-car driveway parking. Check. There's a washer/dryer right in your own home. Check. Your furry friends will be considered with a pet deposit. CHECK. And you get a free gardener. Bam. CHECKMATE.
And there you have it. You're done. Your list is complete. You've found your next dream home!
But why take OUR word for it? Come see for yourself!
FEATURES 3BD/2BA
1111 Sq ft
Great Location!
Washer/dryer in home
Stove and fridge included
Hardwood floors throughout
Central heat and A/C
Front and back yards plus front and side patios
2 parking spaces in the driveway
Gardener included!
DETAILS Available NOW!
3-12 month leases available (inquire about pricing for short term leases)
Security deposit = 2 month's rent
Pets condsidered with pet deposit
Tenant to pay for all utilities