3254 OAKDELL Road

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Wooded sanctuary in the heart of Studio City's Fryman Canyon. A stone's throw from the famed hiking trail, coveted Carpenter Elementary, Sunday Farmer's market, and great restaurants on Ventura Blvd. Large, sweeping rooms with ample windows frame gracious public rooms for sophisticated entertaining, and cozy living. Perfect floorplan with a Presidential truss beamed master suite, multiple en-suite bedrooms, framed by the glorious rumpus room with its own separate second staircase off the kitchen. Private, serene backyard with massive oak trees.