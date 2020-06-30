All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3254 OAKDELL Road

3254 Oakdell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3254 Oakdell Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wooded sanctuary in the heart of Studio City's Fryman Canyon. A stone's throw from the famed hiking trail, coveted Carpenter Elementary, Sunday Farmer's market, and great restaurants on Ventura Blvd. Large, sweeping rooms with ample windows frame gracious public rooms for sophisticated entertaining, and cozy living. Perfect floorplan with a Presidential truss beamed master suite, multiple en-suite bedrooms, framed by the glorious rumpus room with its own separate second staircase off the kitchen. Private, serene backyard with massive oak trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 OAKDELL Road have any available units?
3254 OAKDELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 OAKDELL Road have?
Some of 3254 OAKDELL Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 OAKDELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
3254 OAKDELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 OAKDELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 3254 OAKDELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3254 OAKDELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 3254 OAKDELL Road offers parking.
Does 3254 OAKDELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 OAKDELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 OAKDELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 3254 OAKDELL Road has a pool.
Does 3254 OAKDELL Road have accessible units?
No, 3254 OAKDELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 OAKDELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 OAKDELL Road has units with dishwashers.

