All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3249 TARECO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3249 TARECO Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

3249 TARECO Drive

3249 Tareco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3249 Tareco Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
A light-filled contemporary in prime Lake Hollywood, available for lease starting August 1st. Tucked into a quiet hillside behind a wall and gate, the sophisticated two-level home offers a wonderful sense of privacy and security. Walls of glass provide breathtaking views and seamless interplay with the outdoors, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic vistas of city lights and surrounding hillsides. Updated modern finishes, beautiful woodwork and open-beamed ceilings highlight the sun-drenched living, dining and kitchen areas. All three bedrooms open to outdoor space, including the Master Suite that features a walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom, separate soaking tub and shower. Entertain on the wraparound deck or the lovely patio area with a fountain. The home has central air, water filtration and an attached garage. Perched above the city in a serene retreat, you'll enjoy remarkably easy access to dining and amenities in Hollywood, Burbank, Studio City and Downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 TARECO Drive have any available units?
3249 TARECO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 TARECO Drive have?
Some of 3249 TARECO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 TARECO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3249 TARECO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 TARECO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3249 TARECO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3249 TARECO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3249 TARECO Drive offers parking.
Does 3249 TARECO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 TARECO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 TARECO Drive have a pool?
No, 3249 TARECO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3249 TARECO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3249 TARECO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 TARECO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 TARECO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College