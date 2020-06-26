3249 TARECO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

A light-filled contemporary in prime Lake Hollywood, available for lease starting August 1st. Tucked into a quiet hillside behind a wall and gate, the sophisticated two-level home offers a wonderful sense of privacy and security. Walls of glass provide breathtaking views and seamless interplay with the outdoors, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic vistas of city lights and surrounding hillsides. Updated modern finishes, beautiful woodwork and open-beamed ceilings highlight the sun-drenched living, dining and kitchen areas. All three bedrooms open to outdoor space, including the Master Suite that features a walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom, separate soaking tub and shower. Entertain on the wraparound deck or the lovely patio area with a fountain. The home has central air, water filtration and an attached garage. Perched above the city in a serene retreat, you'll enjoy remarkably easy access to dining and amenities in Hollywood, Burbank, Studio City and Downtown LA.