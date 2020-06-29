All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
3248 Canyon Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3248 Canyon Lake Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3248 Canyon Lake Dr

3248 Canyon Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3248 Canyon Lake Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Mid-Century Entertainers Home in Hollywood Hills nestled under the Hollywood sign. Tranquil lush setting, backs into Griffith Park. The home offers an open floor plan and high ceilings. Newly remodeled home, new kitchen and appliances. Living room opens to swimmers pool and view of Lake Hollywood. More photos to be posted. Don''t miss this amazing opportunity.

Owner pays for pool and gardener

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12676520

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr have any available units?
3248 Canyon Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr have?
Some of 3248 Canyon Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Canyon Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Canyon Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Canyon Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3248 Canyon Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3248 Canyon Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3248 Canyon Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3248 Canyon Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 3248 Canyon Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Canyon Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3248 Canyon Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College