All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3245 LOWRY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3245 LOWRY RD
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

3245 LOWRY RD

3245 Lowry Road · (310) 435-1296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3245 Lowry Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $7400 · Avail. now

$7,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPANISH COLONIAL REVIVAL 4TH GENERATION - Property Id: 131892

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
Spanish Colonial Revival Style. Lovely third generation 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, family home. Sun filled living room with fireplace, indirect lighting, hardwood floors, French doors lead out to large patio. Formal dining room, Eat-in kitchen which has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Central hall and library/office. 2nd floor has unique master bedroom with beam ceiling, hardwood floors, dressing room, and full bathroom with tree top views. 2 other good-sized bedrooms and bathroom. Wood plank patio/sundeck off central hall. Central air and heating system. Fully fenced and gated extensive grassy back yard and rose garden. Single garage with mini office/child's playhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131892
Property Id 131892

(RLNE5864973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 LOWRY RD have any available units?
3245 LOWRY RD has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 LOWRY RD have?
Some of 3245 LOWRY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 LOWRY RD currently offering any rent specials?
3245 LOWRY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 LOWRY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 LOWRY RD is pet friendly.
Does 3245 LOWRY RD offer parking?
Yes, 3245 LOWRY RD offers parking.
Does 3245 LOWRY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 LOWRY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 LOWRY RD have a pool?
No, 3245 LOWRY RD does not have a pool.
Does 3245 LOWRY RD have accessible units?
No, 3245 LOWRY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 LOWRY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 LOWRY RD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3245 LOWRY RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity