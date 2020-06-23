324 North Goodhope Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible 180-degree unobstructable views from this one-of-a-kind 3-bedroom, 2-bath single level home in desirable Miraleste Pines neighborhood. This beautifully remodeled home boasts dual-pane windows & sliding patio doors, newer interior and exterior doors, newer 40-yr roof and air conditioning. Stylish granite kitchen, carved fireplace mantle in living room, alarm system, silhouette blinds on all view windows, ceiling fans throughout, dark distressed hardwood floors, separate dining and family rooms. Enjoy the beautiful views from your easy-care deck with glass enclosure. Master bedroom has dark wood built-ins and ensuite with jetted tub and separate stall shower with rainshower, dual lavs, decorator finishes. Completely fenced, two-car garage and plenty of off-street parking.

