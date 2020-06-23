All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 324 North Goodhope Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
324 North Goodhope Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 North Goodhope Avenue

324 North Goodhope Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

324 North Goodhope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 180-degree unobstructable views from this one-of-a-kind 3-bedroom, 2-bath single level home in desirable Miraleste Pines neighborhood. This beautifully remodeled home boasts dual-pane windows & sliding patio doors, newer interior and exterior doors, newer 40-yr roof and air conditioning. Stylish granite kitchen, carved fireplace mantle in living room, alarm system, silhouette blinds on all view windows, ceiling fans throughout, dark distressed hardwood floors, separate dining and family rooms. Enjoy the beautiful views from your easy-care deck with glass enclosure. Master bedroom has dark wood built-ins and ensuite with jetted tub and separate stall shower with rainshower, dual lavs, decorator finishes. Completely fenced, two-car garage and plenty of off-street parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 North Goodhope Avenue have any available units?
324 North Goodhope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 North Goodhope Avenue have?
Some of 324 North Goodhope Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 North Goodhope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
324 North Goodhope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 North Goodhope Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 North Goodhope Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 324 North Goodhope Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 324 North Goodhope Avenue offers parking.
Does 324 North Goodhope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 North Goodhope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 North Goodhope Avenue have a pool?
No, 324 North Goodhope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 324 North Goodhope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 324 North Goodhope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 324 North Goodhope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 North Goodhope Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College