3233 SELBY Avenue

Gorgeous Westside Village Home located on the hill in a quiet cul-de-sac with mountain, city light & tree top views. Completely renovated...Step into a formal entry & spacious formal Living Room w/pitched ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout! Stunning new kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, glass doors, stainless steel appliances...breakfast bar opens to family/dining room which leads to a raised wood deck, perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom has double closets & a custom built barn door. Beautiful master bath has travertine tile, double sinks, granite counters. Beautiful 2nd bath has glass tile, Toto pedestal sink, cast iron tub. 4th bedroom/office has custom detailed skylight. From the entertainment deck, step down to a private fenced yard with built in seating & fire pit. There is also a walk-in basement with 1/2 bath, a private office or entertainment room. Located in Clover Ave School District. Water & Gardener included.