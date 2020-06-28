All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3233 SELBY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3233 SELBY Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:03 PM

3233 SELBY Avenue

3233 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3233 Selby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
Gorgeous Westside Village Home located on the hill in a quiet cul-de-sac with mountain, city light & tree top views. Completely renovated...Step into a formal entry & spacious formal Living Room w/pitched ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors & recessed lighting throughout! Stunning new kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, glass doors, stainless steel appliances...breakfast bar opens to family/dining room which leads to a raised wood deck, perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom has double closets & a custom built barn door. Beautiful master bath has travertine tile, double sinks, granite counters. Beautiful 2nd bath has glass tile, Toto pedestal sink, cast iron tub. 4th bedroom/office has custom detailed skylight. From the entertainment deck, step down to a private fenced yard with built in seating & fire pit. There is also a walk-in basement with 1/2 bath, a private office or entertainment room. Located in Clover Ave School District. Water & Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 SELBY Avenue have any available units?
3233 SELBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 SELBY Avenue have?
Some of 3233 SELBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 SELBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3233 SELBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 SELBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3233 SELBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3233 SELBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3233 SELBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3233 SELBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 SELBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 SELBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3233 SELBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3233 SELBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3233 SELBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 SELBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 SELBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College