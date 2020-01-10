All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

323 South La Peer Drive

323 South La Peer Drive · (347) 561-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

323 South La Peer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
DESIGN NOTES * Recently Remodeled (approx 1,400 sq ft.) Single Family Home with a large backyard, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an abundance of natural light, and Solar Panels!! * Granite counter-tops, open kitchen with a breakfast area, spacious open dining and living room layout * Central A/C and heat with a Nest thermostat, hardwood floors, LED Recessed Lights * All new state of the art, Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer hook-ups * Two car parking * Landscaped back and front yard * Backyard suited for entertaining * Plenty of closet and linen space throughout the home *Alarm System ready NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMARY * Beverly Hills adjacent * Quiet and safe at any time of day * Easy access to Olympic, Wilshire, 10 and 405 Freeways * Minutes away from grocery stores, banks, La Cienega park, Cedars Sinai, Kaiser Permanente and famous shopping destinations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 South La Peer Drive have any available units?
323 South La Peer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 South La Peer Drive have?
Some of 323 South La Peer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 South La Peer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 South La Peer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 South La Peer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 323 South La Peer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 323 South La Peer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 323 South La Peer Drive does offer parking.
Does 323 South La Peer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 South La Peer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 South La Peer Drive have a pool?
No, 323 South La Peer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 South La Peer Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 South La Peer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 South La Peer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 South La Peer Drive has units with dishwashers.
