323 South La Peer Drive

Amenities

DESIGN NOTES * Recently Remodeled (approx 1,400 sq ft.) Single Family Home with a large backyard, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an abundance of natural light, and Solar Panels!! * Granite counter-tops, open kitchen with a breakfast area, spacious open dining and living room layout * Central A/C and heat with a Nest thermostat, hardwood floors, LED Recessed Lights * All new state of the art, Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer hook-ups * Two car parking * Landscaped back and front yard * Backyard suited for entertaining * Plenty of closet and linen space throughout the home *Alarm System ready NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMARY * Beverly Hills adjacent * Quiet and safe at any time of day * Easy access to Olympic, Wilshire, 10 and 405 Freeways * Minutes away from grocery stores, banks, La Cienega park, Cedars Sinai, Kaiser Permanente and famous shopping destinations