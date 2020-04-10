323 North WESTLAKE Avenue

Amenities
A cozy two bed, one bath cottage in Echo Park is now available. The unit has new floors, new tile, new stainless steel appliances, ductless mini-split AC in living room, new fixtures, new blinds, and washer and dryer in unit. There is a private backyard and side yard. Owner pays Water. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking only. The location is just a few blocks away from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! Come and see it today!