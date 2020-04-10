All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

323 North WESTLAKE Avenue

323 North Westlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

323 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cozy two bed, one bath cottage in Echo Park is now available. The unit has new floors, new tile, new stainless steel appliances, ductless mini-split AC in living room, new fixtures, new blinds, and washer and dryer in unit. There is a private backyard and side yard. Owner pays Water. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking only. The location is just a few blocks away from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue have any available units?
323 North WESTLAKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue have?
Some of 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
323 North WESTLAKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue offer parking?
No, 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 North WESTLAKE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
