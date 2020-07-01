All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3228 MCMANUS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3228 MCMANUS Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

3228 MCMANUS Avenue

3228 Mcmanus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3228 Mcmanus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Gorgeous Home with Detached Guest House/Office in Culver City's Art District. Located on a quiet tree-lined street, surrounded by shops, restaurants & art galleries, near Ivy Light Rail Station, and Helms Bakery & Platform's trendy shops & restaurants! The main house has two bedrooms & one bathroom, with new Oak hardwood flooring & recessed lights. The beautiful kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances & dining nook. Central air & heat and washer & dryer. Master bedroom opens thru French doors to a covered deck. The incredible backyard with mature trees (orange, lemon, lime & apricot), a fire pit, storage shed and raised herb garden. The detached Guest House with 800sqft of living space has a full kitchen, full bathroom, walk-in closet and large open living room/studio with vaulted ceiling, exposed beams & skylights with French doors that open to the herb garden. Incredible home in a great location, with an amazing yard and beautiful guest house/office! Come quick! (Available Now)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue have any available units?
3228 MCMANUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue have?
Some of 3228 MCMANUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 MCMANUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3228 MCMANUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 MCMANUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3228 MCMANUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3228 MCMANUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3228 MCMANUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3228 MCMANUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3228 MCMANUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 MCMANUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 MCMANUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College