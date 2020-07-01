3228 MCMANUS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Gorgeous Home with Detached Guest House/Office in Culver City's Art District. Located on a quiet tree-lined street, surrounded by shops, restaurants & art galleries, near Ivy Light Rail Station, and Helms Bakery & Platform's trendy shops & restaurants! The main house has two bedrooms & one bathroom, with new Oak hardwood flooring & recessed lights. The beautiful kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances & dining nook. Central air & heat and washer & dryer. Master bedroom opens thru French doors to a covered deck. The incredible backyard with mature trees (orange, lemon, lime & apricot), a fire pit, storage shed and raised herb garden. The detached Guest House with 800sqft of living space has a full kitchen, full bathroom, walk-in closet and large open living room/studio with vaulted ceiling, exposed beams & skylights with French doors that open to the herb garden. Incredible home in a great location, with an amazing yard and beautiful guest house/office! Come quick! (Available Now)