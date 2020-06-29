All apartments in Los Angeles
3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue

3226 Hutchison Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Hutchison Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stylish 4 bedroom home in an incredible walk-score location. Light and bright remodeled expanded home in Culver City Arts District. Upstairs features a Master Suite with ensuite subway tile shower and separate soaking tub, and a second bedroom with its own dedicated bathroom. Downstairs features two bedrooms, a full hallway bathroom, and a South and West facing living room with lots of windows and light, and a decorative fireplace connected to the dining room & kitchen in an open plan leading to the lovely yard. Additional features include French doors leading to a large deck, outside dining area, and bonus guest house with 3/4 bath and no kitchen. ~Amazing services restaurants/shops/galleries nearby. Close proximity to "The Platform" and "Helms Bakery". Less than a half-mile to the new metro train station which can cut your commute downtown or to the beach in Santa Monica to about a 20 minute ride. Flexible terms and furnishings depending on particulars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue have any available units?
3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue have?
Some of 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

