3226 West HUTCHISON Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stylish 4 bedroom home in an incredible walk-score location. Light and bright remodeled expanded home in Culver City Arts District. Upstairs features a Master Suite with ensuite subway tile shower and separate soaking tub, and a second bedroom with its own dedicated bathroom. Downstairs features two bedrooms, a full hallway bathroom, and a South and West facing living room with lots of windows and light, and a decorative fireplace connected to the dining room & kitchen in an open plan leading to the lovely yard. Additional features include French doors leading to a large deck, outside dining area, and bonus guest house with 3/4 bath and no kitchen. ~Amazing services restaurants/shops/galleries nearby. Close proximity to "The Platform" and "Helms Bakery". Less than a half-mile to the new metro train station which can cut your commute downtown or to the beach in Santa Monica to about a 20 minute ride. Flexible terms and furnishings depending on particulars.