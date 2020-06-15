3223 Tareco Drive

Amenities

FURNISHED HOME, Luxuriously furnished short or long term rental. Architectural post modern home has been recently remodeled. Brand New Hardwood Floors. This gated property is private and overlooks the hillsides of Hollywood with panoramic skyline views. First level is an open floor plan featuring a dramatic step-down living room to include modern seating, flat screen, fireplace, and media area. Impressive clerestory windows fill the room with lots of light and wall to wall glass sliders leading to a deck for outdoor dining or relaxing. The modern kitchen includes an artists abstract mosaic wall, center island, Ceasarstone counters, high-end appliances and built-in Miele expresso/coffee machine. The dining room includes an expansive slider to an additional balcony, with a signature modern, walnut dining table that seats 12. Second level has an additional media/office with barn doors (can be converted to bedroom). A luxurious master suite features fireplace, walk-in closet & balcony. Master bathroom includes a electronic Toto toilet, steam shower, sunken soaking tub, and dual sinks. There are 2 additional bedrooms with queen beds and 2 additional bathrooms. There is a 2 car garage and laundry area. Lounge on the private courtyard with lounge seating and a private hot tub under the stars. Property is 10 minutes to Warner Brothers, Universal, NBC, ABC, and Disney. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates