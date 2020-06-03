3221 Dos Palos Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Hollywood Hills home built in 2008 sits in the beautiful and exclusive area of Dos Palos Drive. As you make your way up the steps, stunning views of the Hollywood Hills neighborhood rests behind you. The ornamental-iron double doors lead you into the astonishing living room, featuring hardwood floors, high-ceilings, and natural sky-light windows filling the home with radiating sunlight. Cohesively opening to the kitchen, you will find quartz counter tops, travertine tile floors, and brand new appliances. The beautifully crafted ornamental staircase, leading to the upper level, opens up to the loft, overlooking the living room, and featuring a gas fireplace & sliding door entry to the backyard. The lower level leads you to direct access to the attached-2 car garage. The master-bedroom features its own private-balcony with eye capturing views. The master bath is elegantly designed with dual vanities, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, walk-in shower the designer glass tiles and a separate spa tub. The hallway from the loft leads to two spacious bedrooms with direct access to the backyard. The backyard consists of open space, connecting to the playful grass of the beautiful front lawn, for the new owners’ creativity. Your own imagination is the limit to this amazing home. This home is an absolute rarity in Hollywood Hills neighborhood, so be sure to stop by and view this exceptional opportunity.