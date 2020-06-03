All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

3221 Dos Palos Drive

3221 Dos Palos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Dos Palos Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Hollywood Hills home built in 2008 sits in the beautiful and exclusive area of Dos Palos Drive. As you make your way up the steps, stunning views of the Hollywood Hills neighborhood rests behind you. The ornamental-iron double doors lead you into the astonishing living room, featuring hardwood floors, high-ceilings, and natural sky-light windows filling the home with radiating sunlight. Cohesively opening to the kitchen, you will find quartz counter tops, travertine tile floors, and brand new appliances. The beautifully crafted ornamental staircase, leading to the upper level, opens up to the loft, overlooking the living room, and featuring a gas fireplace & sliding door entry to the backyard. The lower level leads you to direct access to the attached-2 car garage. The master-bedroom features its own private-balcony with eye capturing views. The master bath is elegantly designed with dual vanities, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, walk-in shower the designer glass tiles and a separate spa tub. The hallway from the loft leads to two spacious bedrooms with direct access to the backyard. The backyard consists of open space, connecting to the playful grass of the beautiful front lawn, for the new owners’ creativity. Your own imagination is the limit to this amazing home. This home is an absolute rarity in Hollywood Hills neighborhood, so be sure to stop by and view this exceptional opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Dos Palos Drive have any available units?
3221 Dos Palos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Dos Palos Drive have?
Some of 3221 Dos Palos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Dos Palos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Dos Palos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Dos Palos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Dos Palos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3221 Dos Palos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Dos Palos Drive offers parking.
Does 3221 Dos Palos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Dos Palos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Dos Palos Drive have a pool?
No, 3221 Dos Palos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Dos Palos Drive have accessible units?
No, 3221 Dos Palos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Dos Palos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Dos Palos Drive has units with dishwashers.

