3216 LOWRY Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hidden behind a privacy hedge is a charming front yard where children and dogs often meet. RARE opportunity to experience the romance of Spanish, true swimming, the ease of cuisine cooking, the security of privacy and a minute sprint TO ALL things Los Feliz. Beautifully styled with home comforts; 3 Beds, 2 ~ Baths, Office, bonus space, pool, front yard, doll house, and lush mature landscaping protecting and surrounding. The office offers a cozy window bed with half bath; an easy fourth bedroom alternative. Plentiful room for your large parties?.this is Anything but Ordinary. Located in the coveted Franklin Elem School district. UNFURNISHED RENTAL.