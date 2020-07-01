3210 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Westdale five-bedroom updated single family home for rent. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floors. LED recessed lights. Fireplace in the formal dining room which opens to the landscaped backyard with a sliding doors. Updated kitchen with a new cooktop, vent-hood and tile floors. Tons of cabinets space. New side-by-side washer and dryer off the kitchen in the laundry room which opens to the side yard. Three bedrooms , tow bathrooms on the first floor and two carpeted bedrooms (including the master bedroom) and one big full bathroom with a jet tub on the second floor. Close to everything.