Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

3210 VETERAN Avenue

3210 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Westdale five-bedroom updated single family home for rent. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floors. LED recessed lights. Fireplace in the formal dining room which opens to the landscaped backyard with a sliding doors. Updated kitchen with a new cooktop, vent-hood and tile floors. Tons of cabinets space. New side-by-side washer and dryer off the kitchen in the laundry room which opens to the side yard. Three bedrooms , tow bathrooms on the first floor and two carpeted bedrooms (including the master bedroom) and one big full bathroom with a jet tub on the second floor. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
3210 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 3210 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3210 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3210 VETERAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3210 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3210 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3210 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 VETERAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3210 VETERAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3210 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3210 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

