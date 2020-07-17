3201 MAPLEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Near border of Santa Monica & Venice! Get some breeze high on hill approximately 2-miles from the beach. Near everything the west side has to offer! Entertain with a 360-Degree views of ocean, mountains, city and Hollywood sign! Contemporary Craftsman on fenced & gated large corner lot. Second floor vaulted ceiling "Great Room" with outdoor deck & 3rd level loft plus 2 bedrooms and bathroom. First floor has living room, office, guest bedroom and features a large master bedroom & bath. Open Chef's kitchen & formal dining room with vaulted ceilings boasts a 48" Wolf range, large fridge/freezer, wine fridge, custom soapstone farm sink, 2nd sink center island with plenty of seats & storage. Large covered front porch. Whole house water filtration system keeps good minerals in and removes many contaminants for purer drinking and softer skin. Newly sanded wood floors, natural stone, and carpet. Brand new central air-condition system!