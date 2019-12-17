All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3201 HOLLYDALE Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:06 AM

3201 HOLLYDALE Drive

3201 Hollydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Hollydale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Stunning 1 Bed 1 Bath new construction home for lease in Atwater Village. This sleek and modern Spanish casita is brand new and offers polished concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in closet. The large private outdoor space includes a shed for additional storage. Shared laundry enclosure features energy efficient washer & dryer. Close proximity to all things Atwater and just a short commute to Burbank, Glendale and DTLA. There is also a separate detached front house that has been rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive have any available units?
3201 HOLLYDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive have?
Some of 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 HOLLYDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 HOLLYDALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
