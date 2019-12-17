3201 HOLLYDALE Drive

Amenities

Stunning 1 Bed 1 Bath new construction home for lease in Atwater Village. This sleek and modern Spanish casita is brand new and offers polished concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in closet. The large private outdoor space includes a shed for additional storage. Shared laundry enclosure features energy efficient washer & dryer. Close proximity to all things Atwater and just a short commute to Burbank, Glendale and DTLA. There is also a separate detached front house that has been rented separately.