319 South Mansfield Avenue
319 South Mansfield Avenue

Location

319 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
LOCATION, SECURITY AND PRIVACY best describes this beautiful 1,200 square foot 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath guesthouse. Surrounded by 8 foot high walls and 25 foot high ficus trees on one of the most desired and centrally located blocks in Los Angeles, this house was completed in 2009 and has had only one tenant in that time. Walk just a few short blocks to REPUBLIQUE, ODYS + PENELOPE and LA BREA BAKERY or to TRADER JOE'S and RALPH'S or drive 4 mins to THE GROVE and FARMER'S MARKET. Central Heat/A/C and cable ready, the downstairs has a complete kitchen including washer & dryer, full size stove and refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and upstairs has a wet bar with mini-fridge. This place is perfect for the on the go business person who wants a house without having to deal with any of the hassles. 7 minute drive to Paramount Studios and centrally located to all the major studios. There is highly restricted permit parking available, always directly in front of the property. Backyard and patio are shared with owner who lives in main house and is always available to deal with any issue. Owner pays for gardner and water. Non smokers only please and no pets. 1 year lease.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12060597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4756466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 South Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
319 South Mansfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 South Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 319 South Mansfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 South Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 South Mansfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 South Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 319 South Mansfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 319 South Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 South Mansfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 319 South Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 South Mansfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 South Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 South Mansfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 South Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 South Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 South Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 South Mansfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
