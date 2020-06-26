All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

319 DALKEITH Avenue

319 Dalkeith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 Dalkeith Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This architecturally striking Monterey Colonial is perched on the crest of a hill in the desirable and conveniently located Westwood Hills. It's beautifully landscaped front garden, featuring views of the city and treetops, leaves a lasting first impression. The large living room, adjoining family room, and the formal dining room all open to stunning patio areas and are the ideal space for entertaining. The upper floor boast three spacious and bright bedrooms, in addition to a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, or gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 DALKEITH Avenue have any available units?
319 DALKEITH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 DALKEITH Avenue have?
Some of 319 DALKEITH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 DALKEITH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 DALKEITH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 DALKEITH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 319 DALKEITH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 319 DALKEITH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 DALKEITH Avenue offers parking.
Does 319 DALKEITH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 DALKEITH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 DALKEITH Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 DALKEITH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 DALKEITH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 DALKEITH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 DALKEITH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 DALKEITH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
