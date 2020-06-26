319 DALKEITH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

This architecturally striking Monterey Colonial is perched on the crest of a hill in the desirable and conveniently located Westwood Hills. It's beautifully landscaped front garden, featuring views of the city and treetops, leaves a lasting first impression. The large living room, adjoining family room, and the formal dining room all open to stunning patio areas and are the ideal space for entertaining. The upper floor boast three spacious and bright bedrooms, in addition to a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study, or gym.