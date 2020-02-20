All apartments in Los Angeles
317 North CROFT Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

317 North CROFT Avenue

317 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

317 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upper unit of a duplex that has just undergone a major exterior facelift with new paint, fabulous landscaping of enclosed front yard and private back yard affording great spaces to enjoy the outdoors. Lovely architectural features from the 1930's as well as upgrades of the kitchen and main bath. Hardwood floors, coved ceiling, arches, art deco detail, built-in shelves in living room and breakfast room. Main bath has beautiful marble tile. Completely fenced with controlled access. Parking for 4 cars. All appliances including washer/dryer. In popular BeverlyGrove/West Hollywood area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
317 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 317 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 317 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 317 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 North CROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
