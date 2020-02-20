317 North CROFT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Upper unit of a duplex that has just undergone a major exterior facelift with new paint, fabulous landscaping of enclosed front yard and private back yard affording great spaces to enjoy the outdoors. Lovely architectural features from the 1930's as well as upgrades of the kitchen and main bath. Hardwood floors, coved ceiling, arches, art deco detail, built-in shelves in living room and breakfast room. Main bath has beautiful marble tile. Completely fenced with controlled access. Parking for 4 cars. All appliances including washer/dryer. In popular BeverlyGrove/West Hollywood area.