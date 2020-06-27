3160 BARBARA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 3 bed/3 bath Hollywood Hills home features Art Deco Kitchen centered around a Vintage Wedgwood stove with Calcutta countertops, Marble floors, and French Doors leading out to an Al Fresco dining area. The Formal dining room opens to a beautiful living room with Fireplace, Bay Window and views of the Hollywood Hills. Dual Master bedrooms with luxurious bathrooms. Gorgeous Hardwood floors. Private backyard with Lush, Mature Landscaping. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, tankless water heater, garage wired for electric vehicle. Amazing location, minutes to the Heart of Hollywood, the Studios, Hollywood Bowl!