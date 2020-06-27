All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

3160 BARBARA Court

3160 Barbara Court · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Barbara Court, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 3 bed/3 bath Hollywood Hills home features Art Deco Kitchen centered around a Vintage Wedgwood stove with Calcutta countertops, Marble floors, and French Doors leading out to an Al Fresco dining area. The Formal dining room opens to a beautiful living room with Fireplace, Bay Window and views of the Hollywood Hills. Dual Master bedrooms with luxurious bathrooms. Gorgeous Hardwood floors. Private backyard with Lush, Mature Landscaping. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, tankless water heater, garage wired for electric vehicle. Amazing location, minutes to the Heart of Hollywood, the Studios, Hollywood Bowl!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 BARBARA Court have any available units?
3160 BARBARA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 BARBARA Court have?
Some of 3160 BARBARA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 BARBARA Court currently offering any rent specials?
3160 BARBARA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 BARBARA Court pet-friendly?
No, 3160 BARBARA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3160 BARBARA Court offer parking?
Yes, 3160 BARBARA Court offers parking.
Does 3160 BARBARA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 BARBARA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 BARBARA Court have a pool?
No, 3160 BARBARA Court does not have a pool.
Does 3160 BARBARA Court have accessible units?
No, 3160 BARBARA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 BARBARA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 BARBARA Court has units with dishwashers.
