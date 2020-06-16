3149 Dona Susana Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool

Truly magnificent home in the prestigious Laurel Wood Estates in Studio City. Capturing the essence of elegant California with a phenomenal open floor plan, the superior craftsmanship of this exquisite masterpiece is apparent in every detail. The stunning home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a bonus room with over 3,100 square feet of living space. From the grand entry foyer and gorgeous entry room to the truly gourmet kitchen, a chef’s dream, with the finest appliances and thought-fully-crafted cabinetry, you’ll enjoy awe inspiring mountain and city views. The stunning master suite features a gorgeous ensuite bath with double vanities and two walk-in closets & extraordinary views continue to exude excellence. Enjoy unparalleled California living surrounded by mature trees, exquisitely manicured gardens, beautiful roses and a newly remodeled swimming pool. Outstanding tranquility for this rare offering in the most desirable area of Studio City, don’t miss out on this truly magnificent home!