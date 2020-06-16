All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3149 Dona Susana Drive
3149 Dona Susana Drive

3149 Dona Susana Drive · (818) 262-4941
Location

3149 Dona Susana Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3175 sqft

Amenities

Truly magnificent home in the prestigious Laurel Wood Estates in Studio City. Capturing the essence of elegant California with a phenomenal open floor plan, the superior craftsmanship of this exquisite masterpiece is apparent in every detail. The stunning home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a bonus room with over 3,100 square feet of living space. From the grand entry foyer and gorgeous entry room to the truly gourmet kitchen, a chef’s dream, with the finest appliances and thought-fully-crafted cabinetry, you’ll enjoy awe inspiring mountain and city views. The stunning master suite features a gorgeous ensuite bath with double vanities and two walk-in closets & extraordinary views continue to exude excellence. Enjoy unparalleled California living surrounded by mature trees, exquisitely manicured gardens, beautiful roses and a newly remodeled swimming pool. Outstanding tranquility for this rare offering in the most desirable area of Studio City, don’t miss out on this truly magnificent home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Dona Susana Drive have any available units?
3149 Dona Susana Drive has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3149 Dona Susana Drive have?
Some of 3149 Dona Susana Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Dona Susana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Dona Susana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Dona Susana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3149 Dona Susana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3149 Dona Susana Drive offer parking?
No, 3149 Dona Susana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3149 Dona Susana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 Dona Susana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Dona Susana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3149 Dona Susana Drive has a pool.
Does 3149 Dona Susana Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3149 Dona Susana Drive has accessible units.
Does 3149 Dona Susana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 Dona Susana Drive has units with dishwashers.
