3149 Dona Susana Drive

Amenities
Truly magnificent home in the prestigious Laurel Wood Estates in Studio City. Capturing the essence of elegant California with a phenomenal open floor plan, the superior craftsmanship of this exquisite masterpiece is apparent in every detail. The stunning home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a bonus room with over 3,100 square feet of living space. From the grand entry foyer and gorgeous entry room to the truly gourmet kitchen, a chef’s dream, with the finest appliances and thought-fully-crafted cabinetry, you’ll enjoy awe inspiring mountain and city views. The stunning master suite features a gorgeous ensuite bath with double vanities and two walk-in closets & extraordinary views continue to exude excellence. Enjoy unparalleled California living surrounded by mature trees, exquisitely manicured gardens, beautiful roses and a newly remodeled swimming pool. Outstanding tranquility for this rare offering in the most desirable area of Studio City, don’t miss out on this truly magnificent home!