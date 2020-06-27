All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3142 HOLLYCREST Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:38 PM

3142 HOLLYCREST Drive

3142 Hollycrest Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3142 Hollycrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
media room
Sophisticated Mid-Century Modern in the sought-after Lake Hollywood Knolls. Property can be leased FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. This beautifully remodeled home features high-ceilings, a spacious open floor plan, hardwood floors and views of city lights and the Hollywood Hills. Conveniently located to 5 major studios, plus multiple production and recording studios. Hollywood night life, The Bowl, theaters, restaurants, hot tourist stops and popular hiking trails are just minutes away. Beautiful kitchen w/stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops and designer tile finishes. Baths are updated with top-notch fixtures. Includes a state-of-the-art Control 4 system that allows you to remotely control lights, security system, HVAC, your audio system and more. A true entertainer's home with a lushly landscaped terraced backyard with firepit and custom lighting. Just outside your door are hiking trails, the dog park or a lovely walk around Lake Hollywood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive have any available units?
3142 HOLLYCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive have?
Some of 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3142 HOLLYCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive offers parking.
Does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 HOLLYCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
