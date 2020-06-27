3142 HOLLYCREST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking media room

Sophisticated Mid-Century Modern in the sought-after Lake Hollywood Knolls. Property can be leased FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. This beautifully remodeled home features high-ceilings, a spacious open floor plan, hardwood floors and views of city lights and the Hollywood Hills. Conveniently located to 5 major studios, plus multiple production and recording studios. Hollywood night life, The Bowl, theaters, restaurants, hot tourist stops and popular hiking trails are just minutes away. Beautiful kitchen w/stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops and designer tile finishes. Baths are updated with top-notch fixtures. Includes a state-of-the-art Control 4 system that allows you to remotely control lights, security system, HVAC, your audio system and more. A true entertainer's home with a lushly landscaped terraced backyard with firepit and custom lighting. Just outside your door are hiking trails, the dog park or a lovely walk around Lake Hollywood!