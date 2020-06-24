All apartments in Los Angeles
3141 Deronda Drive
3141 Deronda Drive

3141 N Deronda Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3141 N Deronda Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Amazing opportunity to live in one of the most coveted areas in the Hollywood Hills! We are pleased to present a mid-century gem nestled on a large lot. Built from the ground up by original owners, this home features a spacious master, 2 bedrooms, one used as a den, newer roof, and an open layout perfect for entertaining. Just off the living room, enter into a low maintenance private backyard. All the bedrooms are of a nice size, and the master has an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy a warm, spacious, private, and secured Beachwood Canyon gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Deronda Drive have any available units?
3141 Deronda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 Deronda Drive have?
Some of 3141 Deronda Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Deronda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Deronda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Deronda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Deronda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3141 Deronda Drive offer parking?
No, 3141 Deronda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Deronda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Deronda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Deronda Drive have a pool?
No, 3141 Deronda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Deronda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3141 Deronda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Deronda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Deronda Drive has units with dishwashers.
