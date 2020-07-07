3134 Kelton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

We offer a single family house on a beautiful, quiet and friendly street, in a sought-after area of West Los Angeles. It lies close to all amenities - shops on Sepulveda Blvd. and Trader Joes around the corner - and some of the best schools in LAUSD.

The front garden has pristine lawns and a white picket fence, with borders filled with lovely and interesting flowers. The rear of the house has a large deck overlooking a garden with lawn, natural stone pathways, flowers, rose bushes and small trees. The whole back area is surrounded by a high fence and dense bushes, affording perfect privacy.

There is off-road parking on the driveway. The garage on the premises is not available to the tenant, being used for owner storage.

The air-conditioned house is freshly painted, very clean and well maintained. On entering, there is a living room with light oak hardwood floor and an attractive fireplace feature. This room leads to a large family room with another attractive fireplace, new carpeting and rear access to the beautiful deck overlooking the peaceful rear garden.

The kitchen has plenty of storage, stove/microwave combo, dish washer, fridge freezer and washer/dryer combo. All appliances are in near new condition.

The master bedroom has French window access to the deck and a built-in closet. The second bedroom overlooks the front garden through a bay window, and has a built-in closet.

The master bathroom has an enclosed glass-doored shower with a built-in seat, double basins and an attractive cabinet. The second bathroom has a bath/shower combo and a single basin in an attractive cabinet.

There is extra storage in the hallway connecting the bedrooms and bathrooms. The bedrooms and hallway have new carpeting.