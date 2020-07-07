All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

3134 Kelton Avenue

3134 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3134 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We offer a single family house on a beautiful, quiet and friendly street, in a sought-after area of West Los Angeles. It lies close to all amenities - shops on Sepulveda Blvd. and Trader Joes around the corner - and some of the best schools in LAUSD.
The front garden has pristine lawns and a white picket fence, with borders filled with lovely and interesting flowers. The rear of the house has a large deck overlooking a garden with lawn, natural stone pathways, flowers, rose bushes and small trees. The whole back area is surrounded by a high fence and dense bushes, affording perfect privacy.
There is off-road parking on the driveway. The garage on the premises is not available to the tenant, being used for owner storage.
The air-conditioned house is freshly painted, very clean and well maintained. On entering, there is a living room with light oak hardwood floor and an attractive fireplace feature. This room leads to a large family room with another attractive fireplace, new carpeting and rear access to the beautiful deck overlooking the peaceful rear garden.
The kitchen has plenty of storage, stove/microwave combo, dish washer, fridge freezer and washer/dryer combo. All appliances are in near new condition.
The master bedroom has French window access to the deck and a built-in closet. The second bedroom overlooks the front garden through a bay window, and has a built-in closet.
The master bathroom has an enclosed glass-doored shower with a built-in seat, double basins and an attractive cabinet. The second bathroom has a bath/shower combo and a single basin in an attractive cabinet.
There is extra storage in the hallway connecting the bedrooms and bathrooms. The bedrooms and hallway have new carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
3134 Kelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Kelton Avenue have?
Some of 3134 Kelton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Kelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Kelton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Kelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Kelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3134 Kelton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3134 Kelton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3134 Kelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3134 Kelton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Kelton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3134 Kelton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Kelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3134 Kelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Kelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Kelton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

