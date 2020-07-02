All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

3131 TORREYSON Place

3131 Torreyson Place · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Torreyson Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Come home to your own private hideaway high amongst the treetops and escape the hustle and bustle of LA. Nestled in a coveted celebrity enclave above Mulholland Drive, this spacious retreat is the perfect spot for entertaining or just relaxing. Imagine starting the day sipping coffee while taking in expansive Valley views from your hillside deck or ending the day with a dip in the pool just steps from your master suite. Tough day at work? Why not relax in your sauna or work out in your own private gym?Situated on a large lot high above the street, this gorgeous getaway provides unparalleled privacy. This spacious home includes gleaming hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, 3 fplcs, gourmet kitchen with a huge walk-in pantry, pool, hot tub,& lush terraced landscaping. The expansive mster suite includes a sitting area, large walk-in closet, gym, sauna, and spacious master bath. Centrally located, this charming home is perfectly situated to take advantage of everything LA has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 TORREYSON Place have any available units?
3131 TORREYSON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 TORREYSON Place have?
Some of 3131 TORREYSON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 TORREYSON Place currently offering any rent specials?
3131 TORREYSON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 TORREYSON Place pet-friendly?
No, 3131 TORREYSON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3131 TORREYSON Place offer parking?
Yes, 3131 TORREYSON Place offers parking.
Does 3131 TORREYSON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 TORREYSON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 TORREYSON Place have a pool?
Yes, 3131 TORREYSON Place has a pool.
Does 3131 TORREYSON Place have accessible units?
No, 3131 TORREYSON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 TORREYSON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 TORREYSON Place has units with dishwashers.

