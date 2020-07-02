3131 TORREYSON Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Come home to your own private hideaway high amongst the treetops and escape the hustle and bustle of LA. Nestled in a coveted celebrity enclave above Mulholland Drive, this spacious retreat is the perfect spot for entertaining or just relaxing. Imagine starting the day sipping coffee while taking in expansive Valley views from your hillside deck or ending the day with a dip in the pool just steps from your master suite. Tough day at work? Why not relax in your sauna or work out in your own private gym?Situated on a large lot high above the street, this gorgeous getaway provides unparalleled privacy. This spacious home includes gleaming hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, 3 fplcs, gourmet kitchen with a huge walk-in pantry, pool, hot tub,& lush terraced landscaping. The expansive mster suite includes a sitting area, large walk-in closet, gym, sauna, and spacious master bath. Centrally located, this charming home is perfectly situated to take advantage of everything LA has to offer!