Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

3128 STANFORD Avenue

3128 Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Stanford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Amazing family home available for rent. Just West of Lincoln, South of Washington Blvd. Architectural designed with amazing attention to detail. Great curb appeal, centrally located. Fabulous Open floor plan, totally renovated for indoor-outdoor living perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms. The master retreat features a terrace, walk-in closet and sumptuous master bath with antique tub. Private garden in the back, two-car garage plus completely renovated additional guest suite ADU above the garage. Located in the coveted Oxford Triangle neighborhood set aback on a quiet and family friendly street just minutes to beach, Abbot Kinney and Coeur d'Alene school and not to mention, easy access to Marina Del Rey bike trail and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 STANFORD Avenue have any available units?
3128 STANFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 STANFORD Avenue have?
Some of 3128 STANFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 STANFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 STANFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 STANFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3128 STANFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3128 STANFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 STANFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3128 STANFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 STANFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 STANFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 STANFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 STANFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 STANFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 STANFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 STANFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
