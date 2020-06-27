3128 STANFORD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Amazing family home available for rent. Just West of Lincoln, South of Washington Blvd. Architectural designed with amazing attention to detail. Great curb appeal, centrally located. Fabulous Open floor plan, totally renovated for indoor-outdoor living perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms. The master retreat features a terrace, walk-in closet and sumptuous master bath with antique tub. Private garden in the back, two-car garage plus completely renovated additional guest suite ADU above the garage. Located in the coveted Oxford Triangle neighborhood set aback on a quiet and family friendly street just minutes to beach, Abbot Kinney and Coeur d'Alene school and not to mention, easy access to Marina Del Rey bike trail and so much more!