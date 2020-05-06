All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3127 W 79th St

3127 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3127 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/829cc8f00d ----
This home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests! You\'ll love the features this gorgeous home has to offer such as high ceilings, beautiful flooring, and stylish lighting. Inside, you have plenty of entertainment space provided in the living areas, built in fixtures, and big windows all around bringing in natural lighting through. The kitchen has updated appliances, fabulous wood cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Lovely, spacious bedrooms, and updated bathroom fixtures. There\'s a 2-car garage for parking and extra storage, and an impressive backyard for relaxation or entertainment. Make this house your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 W 79th St have any available units?
3127 W 79th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3127 W 79th St currently offering any rent specials?
3127 W 79th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 W 79th St pet-friendly?
No, 3127 W 79th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3127 W 79th St offer parking?
Yes, 3127 W 79th St offers parking.
Does 3127 W 79th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 W 79th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 W 79th St have a pool?
No, 3127 W 79th St does not have a pool.
Does 3127 W 79th St have accessible units?
No, 3127 W 79th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 W 79th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 W 79th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 W 79th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3127 W 79th St does not have units with air conditioning.

