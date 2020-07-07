3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1

Amenities

BRIGHT + SPACIOUS 1 BED WITH BALCONY! ACROSS FROM ROWENA RESERVOIR! | WHERE SILVER LAKE MEETS LOS FELIZ | PARKING PLUS LAUNDRY ON SITE! Hello Los Feliz! Situated across from the Rowena Reservoir, you\'ll love the location of this lower 1 bed unit. Open, inviting, and bright! The floor plan is open with large windows that let in all that sunny happiness. A balcony sits off the little breakfast nook area, facing the green front yard of the building, as well as the Rowena Reservoir; perfect for your morning cup of joe! The kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, Fridge, and electric stove. Everything in the apartment is electric, meaning this is your own utility! The bedroom is a great size, plenty of room for your King Sized bed and more! Do not worry about where to park, as this property comes with 1 garage spot. You won\'t need it though, because you\'ll be walking everywhere! You\'ll be STEPS from Hyperion where you have Trader Joes, Gelson\'s, Starbucks, Juice Crafters, Magpies, Mixto and Hyperion Public, Speranza, The Friend, and Barbrix just to name a few! The Silver Lake Reservoir is a hop and skip away! And of course, over the Shakespeare Bridge, you have all that Los Feliz Village has to offer. With Atwater Village in one direction and Silver Lake in the other, you\'ll have all the best Eastside gems at your fingertips. Available Now! Minimum 1 year lease Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent First Month\'s Rent + Security Deposit + Any Additional Deposits Due At Lease Signing Owner Pays for Water and Trash. TENANT Pays For Electricity Renters Insurance required.