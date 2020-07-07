All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:17 PM

3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1

3124 Rowena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3124 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRIGHT + SPACIOUS 1 BED WITH BALCONY! ACROSS FROM ROWENA RESERVOIR! | WHERE SILVER LAKE MEETS LOS FELIZ | PARKING PLUS LAUNDRY ON SITE! Hello Los Feliz! Situated across from the Rowena Reservoir, you\'ll love the location of this lower 1 bed unit. Open, inviting, and bright! The floor plan is open with large windows that let in all that sunny happiness. A balcony sits off the little breakfast nook area, facing the green front yard of the building, as well as the Rowena Reservoir; perfect for your morning cup of joe! The kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, Fridge, and electric stove. Everything in the apartment is electric, meaning this is your own utility! The bedroom is a great size, plenty of room for your King Sized bed and more! Do not worry about where to park, as this property comes with 1 garage spot. You won\'t need it though, because you\'ll be walking everywhere! You\'ll be STEPS from Hyperion where you have Trader Joes, Gelson\'s, Starbucks, Juice Crafters, Magpies, Mixto and Hyperion Public, Speranza, The Friend, and Barbrix just to name a few! The Silver Lake Reservoir is a hop and skip away! And of course, over the Shakespeare Bridge, you have all that Los Feliz Village has to offer. With Atwater Village in one direction and Silver Lake in the other, you\'ll have all the best Eastside gems at your fingertips. Available Now! Minimum 1 year lease Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent First Month\'s Rent + Security Deposit + Any Additional Deposits Due At Lease Signing Owner Pays for Water and Trash. TENANT Pays For Electricity Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 have any available units?
3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 have?
Some of 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 offers parking.
Does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 have a pool?
No, 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 ROWENA AVE APT 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College