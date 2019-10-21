All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 312 W. 5th Street #1117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
312 W. 5th Street #1117
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

312 W. 5th Street #1117

312 W 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
valet service
Top floor newly remodeled spacious 1 Bed + 1 Bath - True loft living at its best. Located on the highest level at the top floor, beautiful efficiently newly remodeled modern 1 Bed + 1 Bath designed for maximized enjoyment and comfort. Exciting downtown city living in the vibrant heart Downtown Los Angeles on the corner of 5th and Broadway.

About the space: Elegant super bright and airy open floor plan, custom designed unit, hardwood solid floors throughout entire unit, Chefs performance Kitchen w/ island work surface, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Built in dining area, custom wine rack holds up to 80+ bottles, filtered water spout at your convenience, lots of storage, recessed lighting throughout, separate QUIET bedroom w/ custom sound reduction windows and elevated storage for more living space and en-suite bath room. WiFi and cable ready. New Full Bath with walk in shower, Washer + Dryer IN UNIT laundry, AC + Heat, very high ceilings w/ two modern ceiling fans, LED lighting placed throughout unit for custom night lighting. Water & Trash included.

Location: Adjacent to Pershing Square Red Line Subway Station. Walk to: LA Library, Grand Central Market, Staples / LA Live, Ralphs Whole Foods, Little Tokyo, Perch, close to USC. Easy Freeway access

Amenities: 24 hr security and doorman in a reception lobby with 3 elevators, Fitness center, Rooftop pool w/ 360 degree city views, BBQ grills, deck, Valet parking or private space optional / available.

No smoking. No pets.

For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Esther (818) 749-5779

(RLNE5040740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 have any available units?
312 W. 5th Street #1117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 have?
Some of 312 W. 5th Street #1117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 W. 5th Street #1117 currently offering any rent specials?
312 W. 5th Street #1117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 W. 5th Street #1117 pet-friendly?
No, 312 W. 5th Street #1117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 offer parking?
Yes, 312 W. 5th Street #1117 offers parking.
Does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 W. 5th Street #1117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 have a pool?
Yes, 312 W. 5th Street #1117 has a pool.
Does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 have accessible units?
No, 312 W. 5th Street #1117 does not have accessible units.
Does 312 W. 5th Street #1117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 W. 5th Street #1117 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College