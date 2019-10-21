312 W. 5th Street #1117

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby valet service

Top floor newly remodeled spacious 1 Bed + 1 Bath - True loft living at its best. Located on the highest level at the top floor, beautiful efficiently newly remodeled modern 1 Bed + 1 Bath designed for maximized enjoyment and comfort. Exciting downtown city living in the vibrant heart Downtown Los Angeles on the corner of 5th and Broadway.



About the space: Elegant super bright and airy open floor plan, custom designed unit, hardwood solid floors throughout entire unit, Chefs performance Kitchen w/ island work surface, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Built in dining area, custom wine rack holds up to 80+ bottles, filtered water spout at your convenience, lots of storage, recessed lighting throughout, separate QUIET bedroom w/ custom sound reduction windows and elevated storage for more living space and en-suite bath room. WiFi and cable ready. New Full Bath with walk in shower, Washer + Dryer IN UNIT laundry, AC + Heat, very high ceilings w/ two modern ceiling fans, LED lighting placed throughout unit for custom night lighting. Water & Trash included.



Location: Adjacent to Pershing Square Red Line Subway Station. Walk to: LA Library, Grand Central Market, Staples / LA Live, Ralphs Whole Foods, Little Tokyo, Perch, close to USC. Easy Freeway access



Amenities: 24 hr security and doorman in a reception lobby with 3 elevators, Fitness center, Rooftop pool w/ 360 degree city views, BBQ grills, deck, Valet parking or private space optional / available.



No smoking. No pets.



For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Esther (818) 749-5779



