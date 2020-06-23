3115 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Ocean front luxury three bedroom, three bathroom condo for rent in Marina del Rey. Enjoy the sound of the ocean and panoramic views, that make you feel you are on the beach without having to leave your home. Many amenities and activities within walking distance, including surfing, biking, volley ball, restaurants, sight seeing, paddle boarding, sailing, boating, kayaking, swimming - just to name a few. You can enjoy your days and evenings listening to the peaceful sound of the ocean from your bedroom or living room, or just steps away, there are a number of great restaurants to choose from to hang out with the locals. All on one level. Elevator.Will consider a 1 - 3 month lease that includes all utilities, TV Cable and Internet at $12,000 per month.