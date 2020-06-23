All apartments in Los Angeles
3115 OCEAN FRONT
3115 OCEAN FRONT

3115 S Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3115 S Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Ocean front luxury three bedroom, three bathroom condo for rent in Marina del Rey. Enjoy the sound of the ocean and panoramic views, that make you feel you are on the beach without having to leave your home. Many amenities and activities within walking distance, including surfing, biking, volley ball, restaurants, sight seeing, paddle boarding, sailing, boating, kayaking, swimming - just to name a few. You can enjoy your days and evenings listening to the peaceful sound of the ocean from your bedroom or living room, or just steps away, there are a number of great restaurants to choose from to hang out with the locals. All on one level. Elevator.Will consider a 1 - 3 month lease that includes all utilities, TV Cable and Internet at $12,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
3115 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 3115 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
3115 OCEAN FRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 3115 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3115 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 3115 OCEAN FRONT offers parking.
Does 3115 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 OCEAN FRONT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 3115 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 3115 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 3115 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 OCEAN FRONT has units with dishwashers.
