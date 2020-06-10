All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

3109 DONA SUSANA Drive

3109 Dona Susana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Dona Susana Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular view home located in the highly coveted "Dona Streets." Entertain friends with a late summer get-together in the huge backyard complete with infinity pool, spa and fire pit. Inside you will find soaring ceilings, two cozy fireplaces and a large, open kitchen/living area. The custom kitchen includes stainless steel Wolf appliances, wine fridge and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Fleetwood doors lead you to the backyard creating the ideal indoor/outdoor feel. Direct access to 3-car garage from kitchen. Upstairs you'll find a bonus room perfect for an office or additional bedroom. Located in the award winning Carpenter School District. Seller will entertain a short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive have any available units?
3109 DONA SUSANA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive have?
Some of 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 DONA SUSANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive has a pool.
Does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 DONA SUSANA Drive has units with dishwashers.
