3109 DONA SUSANA Drive

Spectacular view home located in the highly coveted "Dona Streets." Entertain friends with a late summer get-together in the huge backyard complete with infinity pool, spa and fire pit. Inside you will find soaring ceilings, two cozy fireplaces and a large, open kitchen/living area. The custom kitchen includes stainless steel Wolf appliances, wine fridge and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Fleetwood doors lead you to the backyard creating the ideal indoor/outdoor feel. Direct access to 3-car garage from kitchen. Upstairs you'll find a bonus room perfect for an office or additional bedroom. Located in the award winning Carpenter School District. Seller will entertain a short term lease.