All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3100 YALE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3100 YALE Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

3100 YALE Avenue

3100 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Yale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, completely remodeled home in the fabulous Oxford Triangle area! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, single-story home features refinished hardwood floors, a new kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, new plumbing, a drought-tolerant front yard, a spacious, fully landscaped backyard, and a 2-car garage (great for extra storage space). Located in the highly sought after Coeur d'Alene school district, just minutes away from Abbot Kinney, the beach and many fabulous shops and restaurants. This is the best priced rental in the area; don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 YALE Avenue have any available units?
3100 YALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 YALE Avenue have?
Some of 3100 YALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 YALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3100 YALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 YALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3100 YALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3100 YALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3100 YALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3100 YALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 YALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 YALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3100 YALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3100 YALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3100 YALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 YALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 YALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College