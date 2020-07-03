3100 YALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, completely remodeled home in the fabulous Oxford Triangle area! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, single-story home features refinished hardwood floors, a new kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, new plumbing, a drought-tolerant front yard, a spacious, fully landscaped backyard, and a 2-car garage (great for extra storage space). Located in the highly sought after Coeur d'Alene school district, just minutes away from Abbot Kinney, the beach and many fabulous shops and restaurants. This is the best priced rental in the area; don't miss it!