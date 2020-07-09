310 WASHINGTON Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Within minutes to the ocean and to the shops/restaurants of Marina del Rey and Venice, this contemporary 3 BD~+ 3 BA townhouse is designed for the ultimate beach lover.~ Built in 2012 in the famed Latitude 33 development, this unit features an open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen, huge windows, fireplace and surround sound in the living room - luxury and comfort all around.~ The ground level features an open patio with BBQ, the entryway, 2 car-garage, with one bedroom and full bath.~ The second level is the entertaining and relaxing living/dining/kitchen space - with high ceilings and flooded with light.~ The top floor has two bedroom suites and a laundry room.~ Latitude 33 amenities~include: on-site-hotel-style concierge service, 24-hour security and a fully equipped fitness room.~~