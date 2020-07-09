All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
310 WASHINGTON Boulevard
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

310 WASHINGTON Boulevard

310 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Within minutes to the ocean and to the shops/restaurants of Marina del Rey and Venice, this contemporary 3 BD~+ 3 BA townhouse is designed for the ultimate beach lover.~ Built in 2012 in the famed Latitude 33 development, this unit features an open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen, huge windows, fireplace and surround sound in the living room - luxury and comfort all around.~ The ground level features an open patio with BBQ, the entryway, 2 car-garage, with one bedroom and full bath.~ The second level is the entertaining and relaxing living/dining/kitchen space - with high ceilings and flooded with light.~ The top floor has two bedroom suites and a laundry room.~ Latitude 33 amenities~include: on-site-hotel-style concierge service, 24-hour security and a fully equipped fitness room.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard have any available units?
310 WASHINGTON Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard have?
Some of 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
310 WASHINGTON Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard offers parking.
Does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard have a pool?
No, 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 WASHINGTON Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College