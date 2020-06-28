All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

310 Tahiti Way 201

310 Tahiti Way · No Longer Available
Location

310 Tahiti Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e280f3003 ---- Incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit! Fabulous views and ocean fresh air!. Double door entry with spacious floor plan. Gas Fireplace in living room. Separate wet bar area with tons of storage. Formal dining room. Wine coolers. Breakfast nook in kitchen. Master bath has separate tub and shower.Large oversize closet and separate storage room. Large built-in laundry room with lots of storage space. 2 large enclosed private balconies.Central heat and air. 2 parking spaces. Amenities are 4 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, spa, sauna, gym and party room. Security patrol 24/7. It\'s close the canal and minutes to the beach with beautiful mini gardens along the path! Assigned Covered Parking Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Pool Secured Intercom Entrance Views Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Tahiti Way 201 have any available units?
310 Tahiti Way 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Tahiti Way 201 have?
Some of 310 Tahiti Way 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Tahiti Way 201 currently offering any rent specials?
310 Tahiti Way 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Tahiti Way 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Tahiti Way 201 is pet friendly.
Does 310 Tahiti Way 201 offer parking?
Yes, 310 Tahiti Way 201 offers parking.
Does 310 Tahiti Way 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Tahiti Way 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Tahiti Way 201 have a pool?
Yes, 310 Tahiti Way 201 has a pool.
Does 310 Tahiti Way 201 have accessible units?
No, 310 Tahiti Way 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Tahiti Way 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Tahiti Way 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
