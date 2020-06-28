310 Tahiti Way 201

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e280f3003 ---- Incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit! Fabulous views and ocean fresh air!. Double door entry with spacious floor plan. Gas Fireplace in living room. Separate wet bar area with tons of storage. Formal dining room. Wine coolers. Breakfast nook in kitchen. Master bath has separate tub and shower.Large oversize closet and separate storage room. Large built-in laundry room with lots of storage space. 2 large enclosed private balconies.Central heat and air. 2 parking spaces. Amenities are 4 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, spa, sauna, gym and party room. Security patrol 24/7. It\'s close the canal and minutes to the beach with beautiful mini gardens along the path! Assigned Covered Parking Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Pool Secured Intercom Entrance Views Washer/Dryer In Unit