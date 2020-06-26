All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
309 North Sycamore Avenue #15
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

309 North Sycamore Avenue #15

309 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It would be my greatest pleasure to show you this NEWLY RENOVATED apartment. Please call for an APPOINTMENT. The apartment has: Living/bed room Private bathroom Private kitchen Recessed Lighting FEATURES: Brand new i.e., one year old apartment Brand new floors, tiles, kitchen and bath. Brand new appliances and granite slab counter. Brand new cabinets Brand new fridge and air-conditioner. Ample closets. Large pool and deck Newly renovated hallways Gas and water included. Beautiful tree lined street. Close to the Grove, Melrose and Beverly Center Numerous eateries within walking distance + Ralph\'s and Trader Joe\'s. Bus stop access is immediate. We prefer no pets but will consider small dogs and cats. We have a friendly group of tenants. We are looking for solid credit tenants with a good rental history. Rare Opportunity that won\'t last: Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 have any available units?
309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 have?
Some of 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 currently offering any rent specials?
309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 is pet friendly.
Does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 offer parking?
No, 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 does not offer parking.
Does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 have a pool?
Yes, 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 has a pool.
Does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 have accessible units?
No, 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 North Sycamore Avenue #15 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College