309 North Sycamore Avenue #15

Amenities
It would be my greatest pleasure to show you this NEWLY RENOVATED apartment. Please call for an APPOINTMENT. The apartment has: Living/bed room Private bathroom Private kitchen Recessed Lighting FEATURES: Brand new i.e., one year old apartment Brand new floors, tiles, kitchen and bath. Brand new appliances and granite slab counter. Brand new cabinets Brand new fridge and air-conditioner. Ample closets. Large pool and deck Newly renovated hallways Gas and water included. Beautiful tree lined street. Close to the Grove, Melrose and Beverly Center Numerous eateries within walking distance + Ralph\'s and Trader Joe\'s. Bus stop access is immediate. We prefer no pets but will consider small dogs and cats. We have a friendly group of tenants. We are looking for solid credit tenants with a good rental history. Rare Opportunity that won\'t last: Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment.