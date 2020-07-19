All apartments in Los Angeles
3063 DEEP CANYON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3063 DEEP CANYON Drive

3063 Deep Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3063 Deep Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Resort-like Contemporary, bright and full of light tastefully decorated furnished home includes 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms, three fireplaces, recently remodeled kitchen with top of the line appliances, including an eat-in kitchen, a wine refrigerator, and walk-in pantry. The home also has a Laundry room w/washer and dryer, three fireplaces and is wired for sound. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining with furniture, fire pit, pool, spa, grassy area, basketball, and ping-pong table. Close to private schools and in the desirable Warner Avenue Elementary school district. MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive have any available units?
3063 DEEP CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive have?
Some of 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3063 DEEP CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3063 DEEP CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
