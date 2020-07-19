3063 DEEP CANYON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Resort-like Contemporary, bright and full of light tastefully decorated furnished home includes 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms, three fireplaces, recently remodeled kitchen with top of the line appliances, including an eat-in kitchen, a wine refrigerator, and walk-in pantry. The home also has a Laundry room w/washer and dryer, three fireplaces and is wired for sound. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining with furniture, fire pit, pool, spa, grassy area, basketball, and ping-pong table. Close to private schools and in the desirable Warner Avenue Elementary school district. MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE.