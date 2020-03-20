304 N Reno St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 1 Bedroom townhouse w private yard— located near the 101 freeway, super markets, downtown, restaurants and coffee shops. The neighborhood has a rich history filled with Angeleno love. This cozy apartment is minutes from the lake and boat house. As you enter the private fenced in yard, you will see a newly landscaped yard with eco friendly plants and marble rocks for those summer BBQs. This home features a newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, dining room, and living room. Brand rustic grey hardwood floors and crisp italian porcelain tiles line the floors (no carpet). The new kitchen features new plumbing fixtures, stainless steel sink, Italian quartz counter tops, and deep ebony wood cabinets, and and charming large window. The bathroom has italian tile floors, new fixtures, new vanity sink and cabinet, new tile shower, and new toilet. Parking garage included. All brand new LED lighting with LED rope lighting hidden in the crown molding! Air conditioned to keep you cool with energy star insulated windows. Come check out this one of a kind gem and make it your home today!



Appliances will be installed prior to move-in