Los Angeles, CA
304 N Reno St
Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:11 AM

304 N Reno St

304 North Reno Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 North Reno Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 1 Bedroom townhouse w private yard— located near the 101 freeway, super markets, downtown, restaurants and coffee shops. The neighborhood has a rich history filled with Angeleno love. This cozy apartment is minutes from the lake and boat house. As you enter the private fenced in yard, you will see a newly landscaped yard with eco friendly plants and marble rocks for those summer BBQs. This home features a newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, dining room, and living room. Brand rustic grey hardwood floors and crisp italian porcelain tiles line the floors (no carpet). The new kitchen features new plumbing fixtures, stainless steel sink, Italian quartz counter tops, and deep ebony wood cabinets, and and charming large window. The bathroom has italian tile floors, new fixtures, new vanity sink and cabinet, new tile shower, and new toilet. Parking garage included. All brand new LED lighting with LED rope lighting hidden in the crown molding! Air conditioned to keep you cool with energy star insulated windows. Come check out this one of a kind gem and make it your home today!

Appliances will be installed prior to move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 N Reno St have any available units?
304 N Reno St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 N Reno St have?
Some of 304 N Reno St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 N Reno St currently offering any rent specials?
304 N Reno St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 N Reno St pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 N Reno St is pet friendly.
Does 304 N Reno St offer parking?
Yes, 304 N Reno St offers parking.
Does 304 N Reno St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 N Reno St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 N Reno St have a pool?
No, 304 N Reno St does not have a pool.
Does 304 N Reno St have accessible units?
No, 304 N Reno St does not have accessible units.
Does 304 N Reno St have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 N Reno St does not have units with dishwashers.
