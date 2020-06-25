All apartments in Los Angeles
3026 Passmore Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

3026 Passmore Dr

3026 Passmore Drive · (818) 266-7925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3026 Passmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit room · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
ALL utilities included
gas, electric, water, landscaping, DirecTV

$1650 furnished with private bathroom with Jacuzzi tub

fully furnished room
w/New 32" SMART TV

Located in the prime neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. Walking distance to Mulholland Drive, Runyon Canyon hiking trails, Universal Studios, Universal Amphitheater, Universal city walk, the neighborhood mini mart and Starbucks, LA Fitness Club, Hollywood Bowl.

Drive 5 minutes to the famous Hollywood Blvd and the Hollywood walk of fame, the W Hotel, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Roosevelt Hotel, KODAK THEATER, GRIFFITH PARK & Observatory, The Hollywood sign, Lake Hollywood, The Magic Castle, The Greek Theater, The Ford Amphitheater, Ripley's, Madame Tussauds WAX MUSEUM, The Pantages Theater, The Sunset Strip. FAMOUS celebrity neighbors throughout the area!

Must be a professional with references.

5 balconies
Fireplace
Jacuzzi Bathtubs
Canyon views
New kitchen and appliances

Just a few minutes from the heart of Hollywood, Universal or the Studios of Burbank. House has over 3800+ SF of living area, this home is a fine example of living in style. Enjoy the 20+ foot ceiling in the dining room, entry and kitchen as well as the dual balconies off of the oversized living area. Remodeled kitchen complete with beautiful granite counters, deep basin sink, built-in cooktop stove with high-end appliances and complete with a wine refrigerator, all which lead into the open floor plan. A great Sunset Strip / Hollywood Hills home. Yard with direct access from the downstairs bedroom. lots of light, this home is sure to please the most discriminating eyes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Passmore Dr have any available units?
3026 Passmore Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Passmore Dr have?
Some of 3026 Passmore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Passmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Passmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Passmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3026 Passmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3026 Passmore Dr offer parking?
No, 3026 Passmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3026 Passmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 Passmore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Passmore Dr have a pool?
No, 3026 Passmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Passmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 3026 Passmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Passmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Passmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
