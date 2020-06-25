3026 Passmore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters all utils included recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

ALL utilities included

gas, electric, water, landscaping, DirecTV



$1650 furnished with private bathroom with Jacuzzi tub



fully furnished room

w/New 32" SMART TV



Located in the prime neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. Walking distance to Mulholland Drive, Runyon Canyon hiking trails, Universal Studios, Universal Amphitheater, Universal city walk, the neighborhood mini mart and Starbucks, LA Fitness Club, Hollywood Bowl.



Drive 5 minutes to the famous Hollywood Blvd and the Hollywood walk of fame, the W Hotel, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Roosevelt Hotel, KODAK THEATER, GRIFFITH PARK & Observatory, The Hollywood sign, Lake Hollywood, The Magic Castle, The Greek Theater, The Ford Amphitheater, Ripley's, Madame Tussauds WAX MUSEUM, The Pantages Theater, The Sunset Strip. FAMOUS celebrity neighbors throughout the area!



Must be a professional with references.



5 balconies

Fireplace

Jacuzzi Bathtubs

Canyon views

New kitchen and appliances



Just a few minutes from the heart of Hollywood, Universal or the Studios of Burbank. House has over 3800+ SF of living area, this home is a fine example of living in style. Enjoy the 20+ foot ceiling in the dining room, entry and kitchen as well as the dual balconies off of the oversized living area. Remodeled kitchen complete with beautiful granite counters, deep basin sink, built-in cooktop stove with high-end appliances and complete with a wine refrigerator, all which lead into the open floor plan. A great Sunset Strip / Hollywood Hills home. Yard with direct access from the downstairs bedroom. lots of light, this home is sure to please the most discriminating eyes.