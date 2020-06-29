3021 West AVENUE 34

Amenities

2 bedroom/1 bathroom, 659 sf unit that is part of an updated fourplex located in Glassell Park. Updated with newer appliances, washer and dryer in-unit, mixed flooring, countertops, paint, and drought-tolerant landscaping. Access to two designated parking spaces. Move-in ready. Near highly-rated schools, the Los Angeles River Revitalization Project, and a short drive to the trendy restaurants and shops of Atwater Village, Frogtown, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Echo Park, and Silverlake! Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, renter's insurance. Move-in cost: 1-month rent and security deposit. Minimum 1-year lease. Please call or text 213.222.5573 or email chris@defywhatspossible.com to schedule showings. Please do not call LA1 or LA2 for showing requests.