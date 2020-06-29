All apartments in Los Angeles
3021 West AVENUE 34

3021 Avenue 34 · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Avenue 34, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom/1 bathroom, 659 sf unit that is part of an updated fourplex located in Glassell Park. Updated with newer appliances, washer and dryer in-unit, mixed flooring, countertops, paint, and drought-tolerant landscaping. Access to two designated parking spaces. Move-in ready. Near highly-rated schools, the Los Angeles River Revitalization Project, and a short drive to the trendy restaurants and shops of Atwater Village, Frogtown, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Echo Park, and Silverlake! Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, renter's insurance. Move-in cost: 1-month rent and security deposit. Minimum 1-year lease. Please call or text 213.222.5573 or email chris@defywhatspossible.com to schedule showings. Please do not call LA1 or LA2 for showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 West AVENUE 34 have any available units?
3021 West AVENUE 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 West AVENUE 34 have?
Some of 3021 West AVENUE 34's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 West AVENUE 34 currently offering any rent specials?
3021 West AVENUE 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 West AVENUE 34 pet-friendly?
No, 3021 West AVENUE 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3021 West AVENUE 34 offer parking?
Yes, 3021 West AVENUE 34 offers parking.
Does 3021 West AVENUE 34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 West AVENUE 34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 West AVENUE 34 have a pool?
No, 3021 West AVENUE 34 does not have a pool.
Does 3021 West AVENUE 34 have accessible units?
No, 3021 West AVENUE 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 West AVENUE 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 West AVENUE 34 does not have units with dishwashers.

