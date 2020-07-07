3015 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the heart of Mid-City! This classic Spanish style duplex offers a spacious unit with 3bed/2bath. Conveniently located in the Jefferson adjacent district closes the Culver City, Century City, downtown LA, Korea Town, and the 10 freeway. The updates included kitchen, bathrooms, double pane windows, tankless water heater, plumbing, electricity, and new roof. The kitchen boasts modern cabinets, quartz countertop, island, and new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood throughout the house and washer and dryer hookups in the bathroom. NO PET. NO SMOKING