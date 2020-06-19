All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 300 South Santa Fe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
300 South Santa Fe Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 9:45 AM

300 South Santa Fe Ave

300 Santa Fe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,290* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,890/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this roomy one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Downtown home. (ID #LAX05)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your exquisite living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Downtown apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Private Garden
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 South Santa Fe Ave have any available units?
300 South Santa Fe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 South Santa Fe Ave have?
Some of 300 South Santa Fe Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 South Santa Fe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 South Santa Fe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 South Santa Fe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 South Santa Fe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 300 South Santa Fe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 South Santa Fe Ave offers parking.
Does 300 South Santa Fe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 South Santa Fe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 South Santa Fe Ave have a pool?
Yes, 300 South Santa Fe Ave has a pool.
Does 300 South Santa Fe Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 South Santa Fe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 South Santa Fe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 South Santa Fe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College