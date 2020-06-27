300 South Reno Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious three-bedroom unit with an Extra-Large Master Bedroom connected to a balcony. Two additional mid-size bedrooms, two full baths, and two assigned parking spaces in an underground level garage. A second large balcony connected to the living room overlook Reno Street from the 2nd floor. Ample closet space and a full size in-unit laundry. The entire unit features lovely wood laminate floors and ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen opens to the living and dining areas, with plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. This unit comes with a new washer & dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The Condo is located close to public transit, easy freeway access, parks, schools, shopping, and dining. The unit is vacant and move-in ready. Please call/text 714-350-6856 or e-mail to Antonio.Thomas@bhhscaprops.com. $3,000/Mo. plus $2,000 Security deposit and $25 application fee.



