All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 300 South Reno Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
300 South Reno Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

300 South Reno Street

300 South Reno Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 South Reno Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious three-bedroom unit with an Extra-Large Master Bedroom connected to a balcony. Two additional mid-size bedrooms, two full baths, and two assigned parking spaces in an underground level garage. A second large balcony connected to the living room overlook Reno Street from the 2nd floor. Ample closet space and a full size in-unit laundry. The entire unit features lovely wood laminate floors and ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen opens to the living and dining areas, with plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. This unit comes with a new washer & dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The Condo is located close to public transit, easy freeway access, parks, schools, shopping, and dining. The unit is vacant and move-in ready. Please call/text 714-350-6856 or e-mail to Antonio.Thomas@bhhscaprops.com. $3,000/Mo. plus $2,000 Security deposit and $25 application fee.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12375196

(RLNE4999812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 South Reno Street have any available units?
300 South Reno Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 South Reno Street have?
Some of 300 South Reno Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 South Reno Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 South Reno Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 South Reno Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 South Reno Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 South Reno Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 South Reno Street offers parking.
Does 300 South Reno Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 South Reno Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 South Reno Street have a pool?
No, 300 South Reno Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 South Reno Street have accessible units?
No, 300 South Reno Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 South Reno Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 South Reno Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College